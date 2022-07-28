ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Announces $0.94 Quarterly Dividend

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.935 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th.

ONEOK has a payout ratio of 86.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect ONEOK to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.8%.

ONEOK Price Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $60.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.76. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.52.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts expect that ONEOK will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ONEOK

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKE. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $275,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $267,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $233,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OKE. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays cut their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Articles

