Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Given New C$91.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$104.00 to C$91.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Onex from C$108.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Onex from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

Onex Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ONEXF remained flat at $51.08 during midday trading on Thursday. 31 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.02. Onex has a twelve month low of $44.36 and a twelve month high of $79.83.

About Onex

Onex ( OTCMKTS:ONEXF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $158.00 million for the quarter. Onex had a net margin of 70.24% and a return on equity of 14.03%.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

