Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Acquired by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 89.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,835 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Onto Innovation worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,534,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,328,000 after buying an additional 32,075 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,366,000 after buying an additional 44,772 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,649,000 after buying an additional 20,868 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 815,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,602,000 after buying an additional 350,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 953.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 784,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,386,000 after buying an additional 709,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

NYSE:ONTO opened at $80.70 on Thursday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.95 and a fifty-two week high of $106.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.15. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $241.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ONTO shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Featured Stories

