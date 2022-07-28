Opes Wealth Management LLC Buys 370 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,713 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AKAM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $1,190,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,601.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $1,190,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,601.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total value of $488,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AKAM stock opened at $93.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.67. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.90 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.65.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $903.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.42.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

