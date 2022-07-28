Opes Wealth Management LLC Has $11.12 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Opes Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,285 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up about 3.6% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $11,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 164.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,465,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260,594 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 43,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $5,123,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 179,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 11,083 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDX stock opened at $53.36 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $60.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.90 and a 200-day moving average of $55.81.

