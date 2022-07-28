Opes Wealth Management LLC Has $5.33 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.7% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,241,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,554,000 after acquiring an additional 21,733 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,239,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 183,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,594,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 149,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of SPDW opened at $29.79 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average is $32.49.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.