Opes Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Opes Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 606.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,069,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.40. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.07 and a 1 year high of $55.58.

