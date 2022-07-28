Opes Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Opes Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

IJJ stock opened at $100.46 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.89 and a twelve month high of $114.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.64.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

