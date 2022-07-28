Oppenheimer Comments on Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Global Blood Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.64) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush set a $74.00 price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Global Blood Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $34.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 7.74. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $40.69.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.03. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.74% and a negative net margin of 146.82%. The firm had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Global Blood Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $17,322,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,024,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,680,000 after purchasing an additional 31,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,456,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,716,000 after purchasing an additional 284,877 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 15.2% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,304,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,834,000 after purchasing an additional 304,683 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 48.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,833,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,520,000 after purchasing an additional 595,983 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Global Blood Therapeutics

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

