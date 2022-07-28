Orbs (ORBS) Price Hits $0.0425 on Exchanges

Orbs (ORBS) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. In the last seven days, Orbs has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbs coin can currently be purchased for $0.0425 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges. Orbs has a total market cap of $122.31 million and approximately $6.24 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,106.92 or 1.00314806 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005511 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003844 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00126615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00029783 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Orbs Coin Profile

ORBS is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,876,767,039 coins. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com.

Orbs Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

