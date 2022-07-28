Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.99

Shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.99 and traded as low as $5.26. Origin Materials shares last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 577,623 shares.

Origin Materials Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $789.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average is $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 61.85 and a quick ratio of 61.85.

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Origin Materials

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Materials

In other Origin Materials news, Director Boon Sim bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORGN. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 392.1% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 124,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 99,200 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Origin Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Origin Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its position in Origin Materials by 28,028.0% in the second quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 28,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 28,028 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Origin Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.

