Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,662 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Camping World worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Camping World by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 972,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,301,000 after purchasing an additional 378,660 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Camping World during the first quarter valued at $9,372,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Camping World by 5,913.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 271,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after acquiring an additional 266,619 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at $5,707,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at $5,621,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 38,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,906.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CWH opened at $26.14 on Thursday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $46.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average of $28.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.30). Camping World had a return on equity of 109.12% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is 44.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CWH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Camping World to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Camping World from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

