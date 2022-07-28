Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,147 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 35.1% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.13.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $102.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.44. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $203.27.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

