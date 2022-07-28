Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Buys 103 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 161,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.64.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $183.90 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

