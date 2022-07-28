Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $354,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,826,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,482 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,124,000 after acquiring an additional 962,918 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,705,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442,067 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,873,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,625,000 after purchasing an additional 86,741 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,076,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,402,000 after purchasing an additional 517,258 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $69.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.83. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

