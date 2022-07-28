Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Invests $456,000 in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,552 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,130,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,511,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Atlassian by 34,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $197.28 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $159.54 and a 12 month high of $483.13. The stock has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.74 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The company had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Atlassian from $371.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $279.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Atlassian from $375.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.26.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

