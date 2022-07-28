Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 4,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.0% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 11,227 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $151.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.33. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.96 and a 12 month high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

