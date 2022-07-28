Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,338 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,159,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,964,000 after purchasing an additional 634,304 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth approximately $58,110,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,615,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,967,000 after buying an additional 412,440 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 800,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,728,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,903,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at $24,388,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $133.97 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.94 and a 12-month high of $140.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Argus initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.08.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

