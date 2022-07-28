Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 46 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $32,237,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $625.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $609.38.

Lam Research Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of LRCX opened at $467.66 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $375.87 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $454.77 and its 200-day moving average is $510.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.76%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

