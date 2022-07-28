Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,425 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 32.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in CF Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in CF Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 5.5% during the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CF. Citigroup lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Consumer Edge lowered shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CF Industries Trading Up 4.7 %

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CF stock opened at $94.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.12. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $113.49.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.21. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Stories

