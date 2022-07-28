Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 219,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,403,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.10.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

IBM opened at $129.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

