Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Cut to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Owl Rock Capital Stock Performance

NYSE ORCC opened at $12.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average is $13.96. Owl Rock Capital has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Owl Rock Capital Dividend Announcement

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $264.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.74 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 48.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $101,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owl Rock Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

