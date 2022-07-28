Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Cut to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.
Owl Rock Capital Stock Performance
NYSE ORCC opened at $12.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average is $13.96. Owl Rock Capital has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.81.
Owl Rock Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.12%.
Insider Activity
In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $101,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owl Rock Capital
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Owl Rock Capital
Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Owl Rock Capital (ORCC)
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
- Consumer Staple Kraft-Heinz Quietly Builds Momentum
- Steady, Stable Kimberly-Clark Yields 3.4%
Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.