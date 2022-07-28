Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL) Stock Price Down 1%

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.20 and last traded at $35.20. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.54.

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 34.87% of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

