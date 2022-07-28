Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

COWZ opened at $45.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.63.

