Pacific Sun Financial Corp Buys 314 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises 1.5% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,682,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,111 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,217,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,023,000 after acquiring an additional 16,070 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 856,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,544,000 after acquiring an additional 24,983 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 739,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,658,000 after acquiring an additional 177,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 708,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter.

SLYV opened at $76.97 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.90 and a fifty-two week high of $91.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.10 and its 200 day moving average is $79.35.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

