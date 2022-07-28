Pacific Sun Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RZG. CWM LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 31,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 13,474 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,793,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RZG opened at $128.33 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $110.68 and a 12 month high of $178.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.86.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

