Pacific Sun Financial Corp Has $426,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJS. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 950.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $95.13 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $85.75 and a one year high of $111.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.57.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.