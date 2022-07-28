Pacific Sun Financial Corp Has $745,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $242.67 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.14 and a 200-day moving average of $259.25.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

