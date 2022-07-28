Pacific Sun Financial Corp Purchases 2,056 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF makes up 1.2% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $473,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 22,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 47,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XHE opened at $93.01 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 52 week low of $78.53 and a 52 week high of $133.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.35.

