Pacific Sun Financial Corp Sells 162 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned 0.10% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance
Shares of PKW stock opened at $81.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.71 and a 200-day moving average of $86.86. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $75.33 and a 12-month high of $98.75.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF
PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.
