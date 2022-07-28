Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Sold by Smith Group Asset Management LLC

Smith Group Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,767 shares during the quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 123.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,367,000 after acquiring an additional 161,757 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,160,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,548,000 after acquiring an additional 21,405 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 27.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.40. 752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,988. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.19. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $82.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $157.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.08 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PCRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul J. Hastings sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $30,354.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,844.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 11,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $734,292.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,079 shares in the company, valued at $9,578,568.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Hastings sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $30,354.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,179 shares in the company, valued at $408,844.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,505 shares of company stock worth $3,369,804. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

