PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Stock Price Down 2.7%

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 447 ($5.39) and last traded at GBX 447 ($5.39). Approximately 266,139 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 700,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 459.40 ($5.53).

Several equities analysts recently commented on PAGE shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PageGroup from GBX 770 ($9.28) to GBX 700 ($8.43) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PageGroup from GBX 760 ($9.16) to GBX 610 ($7.35) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 433.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 494.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,204.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.09, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.81.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

