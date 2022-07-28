PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in July

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PainReform stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 0.29% of PainReform as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

PainReform Stock Performance

Shares of PRFX opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04. PainReform has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $4.09.

About PainReform

PainReform ( NASDAQ:PRFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

