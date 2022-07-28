Parachute (PAR) Trading Down 8.6% Over Last 7 Days

Parachute (PAR) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $383,595.08 and approximately $70,605.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00039041 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000097 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00007134 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 878,603,675 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken.

Buying and Selling Parachute

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

