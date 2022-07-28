Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Announces Earnings Results

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $126.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.08 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Pathward Financial updated its FY22 guidance to $4.28-$4.48 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.10-$5.60 EPS.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Pathward Financial stock traded down $10.37 on Thursday, reaching $32.75. 35,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,563. Pathward Financial has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $65.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.88 and a 200 day moving average of $48.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.72%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $41,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $41,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Brett L. Pharr acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 49,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CASH shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Pathward Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pathward Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Pathward Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pathward Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

