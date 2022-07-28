Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $48.00. The company traded as low as $31.64 and last traded at $32.52, with a volume of 10444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.12.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CASH. StockNews.com cut Pathward Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Pathward Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut Pathward Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pathward Financial from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pathward Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pathward Financial

In other Pathward Financial news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $41,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,018. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $41,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,018. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett L. Pharr bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $947,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,742,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,178 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 18,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,497 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.88 and a 200 day moving average of $48.18. The firm has a market cap of $961.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $126.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Pathward Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is currently 3.72%.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

Featured Articles

