Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.32% from the company’s previous close.

CASH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pathward Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pathward Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Pathward Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pathward Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Pathward Financial Price Performance

Pathward Financial stock opened at $43.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Pathward Financial has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $65.96.

Insider Transactions at Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $126.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pathward Financial will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brett L. Pharr acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $93,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,093.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 1,000 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $41,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett L. Pharr bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $93,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,093.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pathward Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Pathward Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pathward Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Pathward Financial by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,716 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pathward Financial

(Get Rating)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.