Pavion Blue Capital LLC Buys 639 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,467 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.0% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 566,471 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,074,000 after purchasing an additional 20,245 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 40,562 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,542 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 14,203 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,709 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel Trading Down 0.3 %

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $40.05 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $35.54 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $163.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average of $45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

