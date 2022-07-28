Pavion Blue Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,874,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $247,998,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 661.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 661,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,009,000 after purchasing an additional 574,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,364,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,334,749,000 after purchasing an additional 505,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,642,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,378,000 after purchasing an additional 479,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $95.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.31. The company has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.24. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.52 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.98%.

Several research firms recently commented on ED. StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.91.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

