Pavion Blue Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,896 shares during the period. Scotts Miracle-Gro comprises about 1.8% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,477,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $5,864,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,589,895.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $261,294.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,612.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $5,864,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,589,895.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,805 shares of company stock worth $7,848,045 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $84.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.05. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $72.58 and a 1-year high of $182.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.64 EPS. Analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.88.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.