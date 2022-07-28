Pavion Blue Capital LLC Sells 218 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $799,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.55.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $127.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.12 and a 1 year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

