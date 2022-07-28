PAX Gold (PAXG) Price Tops $1,747.93 on Exchanges

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $593.75 million and $34.41 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One PAX Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,747.93 or 0.07339640 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAX Gold alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,814.94 or 0.99999758 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005213 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004198 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00127237 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00029868 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAX Gold is a coin. Its launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 339,687 coins. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAX Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.