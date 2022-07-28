Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Cut to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson downgraded shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $360.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PAYC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered Paycom Software from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $373.00.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $320.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $255.82 and a twelve month high of $558.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $294.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.48.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.14. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to repurchase $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total value of $1,507,374.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,111.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 9,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total value of $2,645,331.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,727,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,181,686.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total value of $1,507,374.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,289 shares in the company, valued at $10,627,111.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,721 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,538. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Paycom Software by 250.0% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Paycom Software by 157.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

