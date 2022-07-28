PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 0.8% of Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 75,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 13.7% in the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 30.8% in the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 20,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 392,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,205,000 after purchasing an additional 18,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL opened at $86.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $100.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $302.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.16.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

