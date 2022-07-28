Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.48 EPS

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The coal producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $1.48, Briefing.com reports. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Peabody Energy’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. Peabody Energy updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Peabody Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE BTU traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $22.29. The company had a trading volume of 277,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,180,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.21. Peabody Energy has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $33.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average is $21.15.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peabody Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,208 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 16,265.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,905 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Peabody Energy

BTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $19.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

(Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.