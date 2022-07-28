Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 20.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PEBO stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $29.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,504. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.50 and its 200-day moving average is $29.92. The company has a market capitalization of $845.04 million, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 73.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PEBO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens started coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Peoples Bancorp to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 45.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 14.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

