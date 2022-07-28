Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of PEBO stock opened at $29.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $852.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.84. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 73.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

PEBO has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEBO. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 722,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,626,000 after purchasing an additional 16,262 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 42.9% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 221,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 66,418 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

