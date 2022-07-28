Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.
Shares of PEBO stock opened at $29.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $852.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.84. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 73.79%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEBO. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 722,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,626,000 after purchasing an additional 16,262 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 42.9% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 221,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 66,418 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.
