PEPS Coin (PEPS) Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 16% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $461.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006009 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000316 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00121397 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 50.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Anime Token (ANI) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today.

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

