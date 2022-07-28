PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.2% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $173.59. 77,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,438,158. The firm has a market cap of $239.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.48 and a 52-week high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,463 shares of company stock worth $2,002,677. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.