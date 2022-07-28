PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.63-$6.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $182.00.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $173.16. The stock had a trading volume of 51,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,438,158. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.93 and a 200-day moving average of $168.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $238.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $149.48 and a 12-month high of $177.62.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 69.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,463 shares of company stock worth $2,002,677. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

